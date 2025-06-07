Shopper floored after taking chance on unexpected electronic found at thrift store: 'I'm still in shock'

Thrifting is a great way to keep perfectly good wares out of landfills and save money while shopping, as one lucky Redditor made clear in a recent r/ThriftStoreHauls thread.

"I'm still in shock," the original poster began, referring to a Sony A6000 camera they scored for a scant $25. "Never thought I'd be this lucky."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user admitted the $25 outlay was a slight risk, since there was "no way" to confirm the device was functional before purchasing it. They reasoned that they could "maybe sell [it] for parts," but found the camera was fully functional after charging it.

Openly envious commenters marveled at the user's discovery. Although users failed to reach a consensus about the device's current retail value, commenters on a somewhat recent r/cameras thread considered $390 a bargain for a secondhand Sony A6000.

"I bought mine used for $600," a user replied, congratulating the original poster. "What a find."

Another user pointed out that Sony cameras like the A6000 continued "increasing in value" despite their age. "They really are great all-around cameras, the A6000 is probably one of the best used cameras you can buy. $25 is an insane deal," they remarked.

Thrift stores are unique in that respect, facilitating magical finds like a vintage sundress, a match to a cherished family heirloom, or pristine 1960s tableware for under a buck.

As the original poster evidenced, shopping at thrift stores occasionally leads to high-end finds at garage sale prices. Savvy shoppers have snagged big-name espresso machines, designer furniture, Coach bags, and even Le Creuset cookware at unassuming secondhand stores.

Like fast fashion, thrifting is an affordable way to stock your closet and furnish your home — but unlike fast fashion, secondhand shopping is a crucial part of the circular economy, keeping goods out of the trash rather than generating refuse at an alarming rate.

In this case, Reddit's thrifting enthusiasts couldn't get over the original poster's good fortune. "Wow! That's insane! Congrats on your insane find," one commented.

"I've never been this jealous," another confessed.

