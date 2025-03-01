Shopper bewildered by stroke of luck after picking up cult-classic item at thrift store: 'Why can't this happen to me?'

"Do not discount the value of the matching lids!"

A thrift shopper was excited to share their latest find after stumbling upon a high-end kitchenware set for a second time.

This time around, the lucky shopper found not one, not two, but a set of four Le Creuset pieces, all for just $45.

All of those pieces together retail for hundreds of dollars. The signature grill skillet alone costs $225, while the cassadou retails from anywhere between $280-$350.

Redditors were impressed with the find and discussed the benefits of thrifting.

"I count 6 [pieces]," responded one user. "Do not discount the value of the matching lids!"

"The green lid alone would fetch at least $20-$30," added another user.

"That little yellow bean pot is adorable!" wrote one Redditor.

Thrift shopping is a great way to purchase valuable items at a discounted rate. Across the U.S., shoppers have found expensive kitchenware, vintage furniture, and designer clothes for just a fraction of the retail price.

By swapping out just half of your yearly purchases with secondhand items, you can save almost $100. But thrift shopping isn't just beneficial for your wallet; it's also good for the environment.

Each time you purchase an item from a thrift store, you help keep unnecessary products from ending up in landfills. What's more, by giving that item a second life, you also help reduce the amount of harmful, planet-warming gases that enter the atmosphere.

As consumers have discovered the value of shopping secondhand, the thrift market has significantly grown. In fact, a report from PayPal reveals that the secondhand market is growing 11 times faster than traditional retail. That's good news for thrift shoppers and the environment.

Redditors continued to discuss the awesome find.

"Great pieces," commented one user. "Love the yellow pot."

"Why can't this happen to ME?" wrote another Redditor.

