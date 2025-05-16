Shopper stunned after looking up true value of item found at thrift store: 'Amazing find'

Thrifting can result in incredible discoveries of old and rare items, vintage clothes, and goods sold well below their suggested price.

It's not necessarily an everyday occurrence, but when you discover an item at a thrift store that seems almost too good to be true, it's like you stumbled upon a loose bag of money — pure bliss.

A shopper recently experienced this feeling, finding a unique shelving unit on a thrifting spree. They posted about it on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, including two photos.

The first photo shows the unit at the shop, selling for $80. The second picture is a Google Images screenshot of a very similar (if not the exact same) piece of furniture, selling for nearly 1,000 euros (over $1,100).

That difference in price is precisely why people thrift.

Though pricing may be a big reason why thrifting is popular, it has numerous additional benefits, both on an individual and societal level. These range from saving money on everyday necessities to discovering rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by giving them a second life instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to an overflowing pollution problem that leads to the warming of our planet.

Presently, thrifting is not just a fun and potentially money-saving hobby; it is almost a moral obligation, given everything from climate concerns to skyrocketing prices as a result of American economic policies.

Redditors were nearly as enthused (and jealous) about seeing this home decor sell for such a low price as the OP was about buying it.

"Amazing find," one wrote.

"I'd grab that up so fast. Great find," read another response.

"I love that!! I'm jealous," a third Redditor wrote.

