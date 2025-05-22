  • Home Home

Shopper sparks disbelief after revealing price tag on rare 1950s thrift store find: 'That is absolutely adorable'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrifter had the internet swooning after putting on a 1950s cotton sundress that they snagged for $10.

The Redditor shared the find to r/ThriftStoreHauls. Their post included a picture of them wearing the dress that they said was "perfect for a spring day like today."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster noted that they had purchased the dress several months ago and had been patiently waiting to sport it. Their patience paid off, as the print and colors drew raves from the community.

"Oh my that is absolutely adorable," a commenter gushed.

The OP was ready for a skeptical Redditor who questioned whether the dress was really from the 1950s, saying: "It's legit! 50s designer and label, metal side zip and everything. I specialize in vintage!"

There's no doubt that they won by landing a stylish sundress for 10 bucks. Shoppers willing to scour thrift stores can find unique and fashionable items such as stylish shoes, brand-name accessories, and vintage jackets.

Thrifters have also scored coveted cookware and household appliances such as espresso machines for a fraction of their retail price.

Secondhand shopping not only helps you save money; it also benefits the planet by keeping items out of methane-producing landfills. Clothing can be particularly problematic for the environment, as growing enterprises such as fast fashion have negative consequences for the planet.

Fast fashion requires an exceptional amount of pollution and resources to produce and is wearable for only a limited period. Discarded clothing then makes its way to landfills, where its synthetic composition can leak microplastics and take hundreds of years to break down.

This sundress, meanwhile, was evidently built to last, and it's encouraging to see it in its seventh decade of use. Commenters showered the OP with more praise for the outfit.

An observant Redditor wrote: "Nice! And it matches your butterfly in the background."

"That fits you like a dream!" a user gushed. "Really gorgeous!"

"/Scoff you can't fool me, the 1950s were in black and white!" another commenter joked.

