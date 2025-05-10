Shopper in disbelief after coming across familiar set of items in thrift store: 'The back story is … beautiful'

"Lovely little additions you were so fortunate to find."

Thrift shopping is perennially popular for its unbelievable deals on in-demand designer items, wallet-friendly hauls, and one-of-a-kind, rare furniture pieces — but one thrifting fan's stunning discovery represented a certain kind of magic that almost exclusively occurs in thrift stores.

Their find had to be seen to be believed, and luckily for thrift enthusiasts, they provided a photograph. In a post on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user documented what could only be described as "thrift store kismet."

It involved an exceptional, unique bit of wall decor, a large pair of wooden utensils purchased by their paternal grandmother in Hawaiʻi.

They said their father had "passed the big set down" to them — and by chance, they spotted a smaller, near identical set at a thrift store "a block away" from their new apartment.

In a comment, the original poster admitted that the small set lacked a price tag, and they knew they "had to take them home" no matter the cost.

Fortunately for them, a thrift shop employee was willing to let the two-piece set go for just $2 — a ringing endorsement for participating in the circular economy and buying secondhand.

In addition to sincerely jaw-dropping prices on high-end objects like an Eames chair or Le Creuset cookware, donating and thrifting gently used (and often brand new) items is a great way to keep clothes and other goods out of landfills while saving massive amounts of cash.

The original poster said that while the wooden forks "didn't hold much value" in terms of money, they "always loved the look of them." That's another benefit of thrift shopping — value is not always measured by a price tag, as the user's story demonstrates.

Comments on the user's sentimental haul reflected that. One user said the wooden utensils were "awesome, but the story and love that go with them are the best!" Another described them as "beautiful," adding that "the back story is also beautiful."

"Lovely little additions you were so fortunate to find," they added.

