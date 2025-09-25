Woman shares video of brilliant way she's using empty coffee containers: 'I don't know why I didn't think of this sooner'

A TikTok hack is highlighting how you can reuse old, empty containers to organize your kitchen without breaking the bank.

The scoop

In the video, the TikTok user, its.mama.torii (@its.mama.torii), uses empty Nescafé instant coffee packaging to organize their spices.

The video shows the user putting bay leaves in a Nescafé jar.

"I don't know why I didn't think of this sooner," the TikTok user says. "I'm gonna put my bay leaves in it. I feel like these jars are the perfect size, not too big, not too small."

How it's helping

The amount of waste in the world is alarming. The United Nations Environment Programme published a report in 2024 that estimated "municipal solid waste generation is predicted to grow from 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050" (2.3 billion tons to 4.2 billion tons).

While this mounting issue of waste can feel daunting, plenty of individuals and companies are taking matters into their own hands. Some businesses offer money in exchange for your old goods that might have ended up in the trash instead.

Upcycling old items in your home is another great way to reduce waste. A popular approach to upcycling is reusing old containers and packaging like the video above shows. Plenty of other things you commonly toss out — pickle jars, soap bottles, and spice containers — can be given new lives. Other upcyclers have used similar coffee containers to the TikTok user to feed birds.

On top of keeping items out of the landfill and protecting the Earth and the ocean from pollution, you'll be adding cute, customizable items to your home and life for free. It's a win-win.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video of the instant coffee container hack reveled in the genius of this DIY project.

"That's such a great idea !!" one user said.

Another added, "I'm [going to] have my coworker save me her jars."

If you're looking for more ways to reduce waste, you can recycle, participate in zero-waste movements, and even sell your old clothes or other goods. Skipping out on fast fashion, which creates a lot of textile waste, and trying thrift shopping instead can also help.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.