DIYer shares photo after making clever new creation from Amazon box: 'So epic'

Do-it-yourself projects are great outlets for creativity, and they can actually make your life better.

One person's DIY organizer on the subreddit r/Upcycling was not only a helpful way of reusing what could be trash, but it also had a pretty cool design that fellow crafters were obsessed with.

The Reddit post showed a cardboard box maneuvered to look like a miniature dumpster, and it was used to hold various tools and other items.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Made from shipping box cardboard, and a few labels for decoration. Superglue seems to work well on cardboard," the user captioned the post.

The amount of waste in the world is alarming, but plenty of individuals and companies are taking matters into their own hands. Some businesses offer money in exchange for your old goods that might have ended up in the trash instead.

Plus, plenty of others online are sharing upcycling hacks like the dumpster organizer. Upcycling old items is a great way to reduce waste and add items you need to your life for free. A popular approach to upcycling is reusing old containers and packaging, much like the OP. Plenty of the things you toss out — pickle jars, soap bottles, and spice containers — can be given new lives.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On top of adding cute, customizable items to your home and life, you'll be keeping said items out of the landfill. It's a win-win.

If you're looking for more ways to reduce waste, you can participate or educate yourself on zero-waste movements, and look to people who lead them for advice on things to cut out or avoid in your life. Another waste-reducing addition to your life includes skipping out on fast fashion and trying thrift shopping instead.

Commenters on the DIY miniature dumpster organizer shared in their awe of the nifty craft.

"Love it, [it] is so epic," one user said.

Another person added, "Very cool, thanks for sharing."

Someone else recommended amping up the dumpster-realness, saying, "Tag it with some tiny graffiti!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.