Mom shares mind-blowing hack using empty food container: 'Those are amazing!'

Repurposing hacks are fantastic for saving cash and reducing waste. One woman shared a hack she uses to make a free, reusable coffee cup, and it's so simple.

The scoop

There are all sorts of possibilities for repurposing household items and waste. All it takes is a little creativity. TikToker Deniell (@deniell.mac) proved exactly that when she turned an old pickle jar into a cute, reusable coffee cup.

In the video, Deniell explained that a Grillo's pickle jar is the perfect choice for making a reusable cup because it has a screw-on lid. All Deniell did was drill a hole the size of her straw in the top. "Eat the pickles, keep the bucket for iced coffee. It's a win-win really," Deniell wrote.

How it's helping

Repurposing old containers is a great way to turn trash into something useful, giving you a brand-new item and reducing the amount of waste your household produces. There are lots of simple ways to repurpose packaging and containers, and several people have used them for art supplies or turned them into planters.

Getting creative with old containers can help people save money because they don't need to buy new products. It also reduces the demand for new products to be made, which is great for reducing pollution produced during the manufacturing process. This is especially important for plastic items.

Plastics pollute every corner of the Earth and, because they are not biodegradable, they take hundreds of years to break down and release harmful toxins into the environment during the process. According to National Geographic, over 40% of the plastic we produce is used just once before being thrown away. Finding new uses for our plastic waste can help reduce the amount of plastic polluting our waterways and filling landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you don't have any creative uses for your old containers, then knowing the recycling options in your area can help you ensure your trash gets reused and doesn't end up in a landfill.

What everyone's saying

Fellow TikTokers were impressed by Deniell's creative thinking.

"I love that!" wrote one commenter.

Another said, "Those are amazing!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.