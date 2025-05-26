  • Home Home

Homeowner shares brilliant tip for reusing old body wash containers: 'Best hack ever'

"Repurposing always."

by Jennifer Kodros
"Repurposing always."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Many beauty products unfortunately come in single-use plastic, but one TikToker has just the solution to change that.

The scoop

DIYer Selena Mae (@selenamaeeeee) shared what to do with an old Olay body-wash pump bottle.

@selenamaeeeee Repurposing always ♻️ You could call me resourceful ♻️🤷🏻‍♀️🫧 • #resourcefulness #repurpose #recycle #itsthesmallthings #soap #lessconsumption #mindfullness #savetheplanet #practicemakesprogress ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman

Simply remove the label and fill it up with the liquid of your choice. In the video, Selena chooses to make it a new dish soap container.

"Repurposing always," Selena wrote in the caption.

One viewer pointed out that the soap was moved from one plastic container to another, but Selena said that she wanted a container with a pump and that it was "still less consuming."

Further, the principle applies that you can buy replacement soaps, body washes, and shampoos from brands that sell their products in eco-friendly refill packaging, whether that be in a large bag or through tablets that require adding water, as Grove, which is a bit like a sustainable version of Amazon, specializes in selling.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Learn more

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

Repurposing, selling, or donating what would normally end up in the trash or a recycling bin reduces waste and your carbon footprint. It also saves money with opportunities to earn kickbacks, store credit, rewards, or cash on clothing, electronics, and other items.

Saving waste from the fate of landfills reduces toxic gases like carbon and methane from entering the atmosphere, which contributes to the ever-rising temperatures on this planet. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane pollution, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Single-use plastics are extremely problematic in that they are designed to be thrown away and can take hundreds of years to break down, if at all. Because plastic is made from dirty energy that isn't biodegradable, our planet is now littered with microplastics. From the highest mountains to the deepest oceans, microplastics are turning up everywhere and becoming a major environmental concern.

There are all kinds of ways to repurpose containers and packaging. You can turn fragrance bottles into watering and propagation stations for your plants. If you have old baby bottles, you can pass them along to a friend or relative expecting, or you could turn them into on-the-go containers. Takeout containers can make great tool storage. Old pill bottles might not be recyclable, but they are perfect seed organizers

What everyone's saying

The repurposing bottle tip was much appreciated.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Best hack ever!" a Redditor exclaimed.

"Having a pump helps me really control how much soap I'm using," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x