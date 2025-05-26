Homeowner shares brilliant tip for reusing old body wash containers: 'Best hack ever'

Many beauty products unfortunately come in single-use plastic, but one TikToker has just the solution to change that.

The scoop

DIYer Selena Mae (@selenamaeeeee) shared what to do with an old Olay body-wash pump bottle.

Simply remove the label and fill it up with the liquid of your choice. In the video, Selena chooses to make it a new dish soap container.

"Repurposing always," Selena wrote in the caption.

One viewer pointed out that the soap was moved from one plastic container to another, but Selena said that she wanted a container with a pump and that it was "still less consuming."

Further, the principle applies that you can buy replacement soaps, body washes, and shampoos from brands that sell their products in eco-friendly refill packaging, whether that be in a large bag or through tablets that require adding water, as Grove, which is a bit like a sustainable version of Amazon, specializes in selling.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

How it's helping

Repurposing, selling, or donating what would normally end up in the trash or a recycling bin reduces waste and your carbon footprint. It also saves money with opportunities to earn kickbacks, store credit, rewards, or cash on clothing, electronics, and other items.

Saving waste from the fate of landfills reduces toxic gases like carbon and methane from entering the atmosphere, which contributes to the ever-rising temperatures on this planet. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane pollution, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Single-use plastics are extremely problematic in that they are designed to be thrown away and can take hundreds of years to break down, if at all. Because plastic is made from dirty energy that isn't biodegradable, our planet is now littered with microplastics. From the highest mountains to the deepest oceans, microplastics are turning up everywhere and becoming a major environmental concern.

There are all kinds of ways to repurpose containers and packaging. You can turn fragrance bottles into watering and propagation stations for your plants. If you have old baby bottles, you can pass them along to a friend or relative expecting, or you could turn them into on-the-go containers. Takeout containers can make great tool storage. Old pill bottles might not be recyclable, but they are perfect seed organizers.

What everyone's saying

The repurposing bottle tip was much appreciated.

"Best hack ever!" a Redditor exclaimed.

"Having a pump helps me really control how much soap I'm using," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



