Zero-waste expert shares easy swaps that'll make your kitchen more sustainable: 'Seems so convenient'

Let's set the scene: You've finished making your to-go lunch before work, but the plastic tupperware top just broke and you've run out of plastic sandwich bags. Oh no.

What if you could save trips to the store, save money, and reduce carbon pollution all at the same time? It's a win-win-win, right?

The scoop

TikToker Kathryn Kellogg (@goingzerowaste_) shared in her zero-waste living video series what products she no longer has to buy.

Kellogg says she switched from cooking spray to a Misto oil sprayer, which she can refill with any oil of her choosing. For food storage, she ditched plastic sandwich bags in favor of Stasher bags, reusable silicone, glass tupperware, and upcycled glass jars.

When all of these are already in use, she resorts to the "plate over bowl method" to store food — we've all been there.

How it's helping

Even just a few small changes toward a zero-waste lifestyle can be a money-saver. Reusable sandwich bags will certainly outlive single-use plastic ones.

Food safety expert Trevor Craig tells Well + Good why glass food storage is better than plastic: Glass safely accommodates varying temperatures — both high and low — and is more sanitary and lasts longer than plastic. Sustainability for the wallet is important these days.

Furthermore, reducing waste can decrease crowding in landfills and prevent ocean pollution. You can even turn a profit from reducing your waste.

Switching from plastic sandwich bags and tupperware can also reduce your exposure to microplastics. Such exposure has been connected to significant health issues, including inflammation, oxidative stress and even cell death — which are linked to cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other negative health issues, per the Center for International Environmental Law.

What everyone's saying

Some viewers were really excited about the Misto oil sprayer, though others suggested people simply use cooking oil directly from the bottle.

"I have all these items," one TikToker shared. "We can be sustainable queens together."

"Zero waste just seems so convenient," another commenter said, while another wrote, "Plate over bowl is a classic."

"Love it!" someone else said. "No more plastic bags!"

Ultimately, a couple of zero-waste changes will keep you from being out of luck the next time you're making lunch. Nevertheless, when in doubt, plate over bowl.

