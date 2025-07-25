Gardener shares brilliant hack using empty spice container: 'Love this'

A plant enthusiast shared a great hack on TikTok, converting an empty spice shaker into a container for propagating micans cuttings.

"Love this!" said one commenter.

The scoop

This was a win-win for the original poster and the planet.

Felicia (@pothosiblyaboutplants) demonstrates how she cleans the used spice container, decorates the outside, and then carefully places the plant cuttings inside, using the holes in the top of the interior lid to allow space between the cuttings.

One TikToker asked how she removed the propagated plants when they rooted, and the OP explained that the lid was easily cut to allow the removal of the plants.

How it's helping

Any time we can recycle, reuse, or repurpose objects, we extend their lifespan and reduce waste that ends up in landfills. This is important because when landfill waste breaks down, it can produce methane, a gas that contributes to the warming of the planet.

In addition, toxic chemicals, such as PFAS, can leach into the soil and water, posing health risks to animals and humans. When plastics break down, they turn into microplastics, tiny plastic fragments that can become ingested and inhaled by animals and humans, leading to health problems.

There are lots of creative ways to repurpose household items that we might otherwise throw away, and this spice-container hack is an excellent example of how, when we use a bit of creativity, we can help the planet –– and ourselves. By spreading the word and sharing ideas on TikTok, the OP is helping others do the same.

Repurposing containers and packaging is a great way to help the planet and create useful and creative objects we can use for other purposes. Glass jars, for example, can be turned into drinking glasses, candle holders, or reusable food containers. Silica packages can be used to absorb moisture and odor from gym shoes.

Clothing can often be repurposed and incorporated into other designs or even cut up to make reusable rags.

By repurposing the spice container, the OP has saved it from ending up in a landfill and has reduced waste.

What everyone's saying

Followers and commenters were excited about the hack and appreciated the extra care the OP took to decorate the container.

"Beautiful way to upcycle that container!" one person commented.

