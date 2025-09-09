Homeowner shares photo of clever way they're using old coffee container: 'That is so awesome'

A Redditor had some neighborhood birds they wanted to keep well-fed and found a clever way of doing so with a common household item. They took to r/Anticonsumption to share their craftiness.

"Found a way to reuse/recycle plastic coffee cans," wrote the original poster. "Birds seem to enjoy the concept."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster had cut holes in the sides of an old coffee container and filled it with birdseed. Other creative bird-lovers have used forklift chains, dollhouses, and even toilet paper rolls to provide support to local avians.

While reuse techniques like this save a few bucks when it comes to getting a store-bought feeder, it's even more impressive for how it prevents plastic waste.

Plastic waste is a huge environmental problem. The Pacific Ocean is home to a massive plastic garbage patch, which clean-up organizations are working non-stop to reduce. Wild animals are frequently tangled and killed by plastic garbage. Unfortunately, that's not the only problem introduced by these items.

As they degrade, containers shed particles that end up in our food supply systems. When ingested, these microplastics introduce all kinds of digestive, renal, immune, endocrine, circulatory, and reproductive health risks.

While you may be interested in recycling to avoid these negative consequences, despite some advances in technology, plastic recycling is widely ineffective. It's best to avoid using plastic in the first place. Eliminating plastic use altogether also cuts down on the oil production needed to make plastic items in the first place.

Reddit commenters were fully impressed by the original poster's dedication to keeping the birds happy while also minimizing plastic waste.

"That is so awesome! Thank you for sharing and also helping the feathered friends!" said one community member.

"Love it, great idea! Keeps the seeds dry and fresh for the hungry happy birbs," replied another.

