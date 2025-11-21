DIYer shares photos after making creative use of old candle jars: 'Such a great idea'

There's no need for a candle jar to go to waste the minute it runs out of wax.

With a little bit of elbow grease, the containers can become receptacles for small items like jewelry, helping you stay organized while keeping objects out of the landfill.

In a post on the r/repurpose subreddit, one user shared a picture of an adorable mushroom-shaped candle container. An image of the inside revealed a collection of rings.

In the comments, the user explained that repurposing a candle jar is as simple as scraping out any leftover wax with a spoon and then wiping down the inside with a rag and multipurpose cleaner. Bonus points if you use a homemade cleaning solution to save additional time and money!

Repurposing candle jars is a great way to keep your home clutter-free while saving money on new storage containers. Given that some jewelry boxes can go for hundreds of dollars, a commitment to repurposing items you already own can save you some serious dough.

And, whether you choose to keep trinkets in a cookie tin or store herbs in an empty sauce jar, the possibilities for reusing common household storage containers are seemingly endless. High-quality glass candle jars are especially versatile. People have turned them into plant pots, cookie jars, and even drinking glasses.

All of these hacks keep containers out of the methane-emitting landfills that contribute to warming our planet. The average person throws out nearly five pounds of trash a day, according to Environment America, so even small efforts to keep items out of the waste stream can go a long way toward reducing your environmental impact.

Redditors complimented the original poster's ingenuity and expressed their eagerness to try the tip themselves.

"Such a great idea!" one wrote.

"Excellent execution!" another said.

