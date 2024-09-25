Woman shares creative idea for reusing glass candle holders instead of throwing them away: 'I always get compliments'

This clever hack helps both your wallet and the planet.

Ever wondered how to give those beautiful candle jars a second life once the wax is gone? Plant-based chef Alexa Soto (@alexafuelednaturally) has a genius hack that'll save you money and reduce waste, all while scoring you some seriously chic glassware.

The scoop

Alexa Soto took to TikTok to share a simple method for transforming empty candle jars into stylish glasses.

First, freeze the candle to easily remove the wax. Then, soak the jar in hot, soapy water for about five minutes. After that, it's just a matter of peeling off the label (which should practically fall off after the soapy bath), removing the wick, and giving it a final wash.

"I always get compliments on my glassware and a lot of the time it is old candles," Alexa explains in her video.

Alexa notes that she only serves food and drinks in hand-blown glass containers, as they're food-safe.

How it's helping

This clever hack helps both your wallet and the planet. Instead of tossing those pretty jars in the trash, you're giving them new life as functional glassware. That means fewer new glasses to buy and less waste heading to gas-spewing landfills.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Repurposing candle jars can save you a good chunk of change, too. With fancy glassware sets often costing $30 or more, this trick could easily save you $50-$100 a year if you're a candle lover.

Plus, by keeping these jars out of the waste stream, you're reducing the strain on our landfills and protecting our oceans from unnecessary pollution.

What everyone's saying

Alexa's hack is lighting up social media, with many TikTok users chiming in with their own experiences and tips.

"A lot of Paddywax candles use food grade glass and are designed to be used as a drinking glass after too!!" one commenter enthused.

Another fan shared, "YESSS I DO THIS TOO!! my toothbrush holder and chopstick holder are former candles."

The trend is catching on beyond just drinking glasses. As one resourceful user pointed out, "I do this too! Also pasta and jam jars. I refuse to buy glassware."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.