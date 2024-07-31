Woman shares iconic Kardashian cookie jar dupe made from old candle jars: 'These are so cute'

"I also use them for sugar and coffee."

If you've been trying to create the perfect cookie jars in the vein of Kloe Kardashian's famous ones on a budget — because we all have to acknowledge they look cool — this hack is for you.

The scoop

Juliestory (@juliestory) gives a full tutorial on how to create mini versions by upcycling old candle jars.

Place the jars in the freezer for a couple of hours. Give them a good tap on the counter, and the wax should come out easily. If you have a stubborn candle, use a dull knife to break it up. Pro tip: Save those pieces in a separate container to use for wax melts.

Soak the jars in soapy water until they're clean. The TikToker mentions using Goo Gone, which has toxic ingredients, to get rid of sticky labels. Instead, opt for more natural solutions such as equal parts baking soda and oil, vinegar, or a steel wool scrubber.

Once the jars are dry and label-free, you can design your cookie stacks and decorate as you see fit.

"They look so luxurious and amazing," Juliestory says in the video.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

Upcycling is a phenomenal way to save money, time, resources, and energy by recycling what you've already bought. Glass jars aren't crazy expensive, but in a world where every dollar counts, why buy what you don't need?

This recycling hack reduces waste and keeps items from joining our already overcrowded landfills, which contribute in a major way to air pollution and harm our oceans. Being more mindful of recycling options is one way to help Earth breathe easier.

If there are items you need to get rid of, there are ways to make money while decluttering. ThredUp and Another Tomorrow will take your new or gently used clothes in exchange for money or store credit. Play It Again will buy your old sports equipment. Ikea accepts assembled furniture for store credit.

If you have electronics, Amazon devices can be exchanged for Amazon gift cards and discounts on new devices. Trade in your Apple products for credit toward your next purchase or an Apple gift card. You can also trade in such items at Best Buy for store credit.

What people are saying

The hack was predominantly met with praise, while some couldn't get over the idea of a lingering candle smell.

"These are so cute," a TikToker raved.

"You can also add very hot water to the wax and it will melt and float to the top," one suggested.

"I also use them for sugar and coffee, cotton, etc," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.