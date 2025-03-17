Small business owner shares genius idea to give empty candle jars a second life: 'Love this idea so much'

You don't need to buy a special tool or trick here.

TikToker Kismet Candle Co's (@kismet.candle.co) video displayed how one can keep life burning in an empty candle jar long after the wax is gone by turning it into a plant holder.

The scoop

Once the candle has burned down, remove the label, add some dirt and a small plant, and viola — you now have an elegant plant pot.

How it's helping

Those with a green thumb have a new way to add to their indoor plant pot collection without spending more money. Plus, this hack showed one of the many ways candle lovers are upcycling perfectly usable glass jars left over after the candle wax is gone. Taking such a sturdy container to a landfill is a waste of material that is 100% recyclable with endless recycling possibilities without losing its structural quality, according to Recycle Now.

On the flip side, while it is 100% recyclable, glass can be tricky to do so when people don't handle it properly. Glass must be the correct type (i.e., a jar or a bottle — no mirrors allowed) and uncontaminated with nonrecyclable leftover wax, labels, etc. Otherwise, it can contaminate a recycling pile and make everything else in it usable. Plus, every area doesn't have a proper glass recyclable facility for everyone to call for regular pickup.

When consumers find ways to upcycle glass, they reduce stress on recycling facilities and crowded landfills where the jar may take a million years to break down, per Road Runner's Decomposition Clock. Instead, they can have a perfect container with infinite reuse only limited by their imagination.

Other examples of candle lovers upcycling glass jars have included conversion to cute cookie jars. Some even simply cleaned the jar and added a new tealight candle. You can combine leftover wax from several candles, add a new wick, and create a brand-new candle in a leftover jar. If it's made from food-safe glass, consider adding it to your drinkingware. Don't forget about those candle jar lids — they may create coasters.

As you know more about your recycling options and sustainably declutter your home, you leave a reduced carbon footprint on the environment and add to your wallet.

What everyone's saying

The few comments were all in praise of the idea.

"Love this idea so much!," wrote one person. Another fan said, "Soooo smart! Great way to recycle!"

