Woman shares simple hack to reuse old pasta sauce jars: 'It's just so convenient'

"You could do it with … any herb of your choosing."

Do you have trouble keeping your herbs from wilting in the fridge? TikToker Olivia (@costcokitchen) offered a simple but effective hack for keeping them fresh.

The fix to prevent herbs from going bad is easy. Olivia has been reusing her bottles of Rao's marinara sauce from Costco to keep her cilantro crispy. After she's used the sauce, she cleans out the bottle thoroughly. She then puts a little water in to keep things fresh, then puts the herbs in. She cycles the water out once or twice a week to keep everything clean, but otherwise it's as simple as that.

"It's just so convenient! It has a wide rim, so you can go ahead and just stick your hand in there to grab your herbs," says Olivia. "You could do it with … any herb of your choosing."

This is a great hack for a few reasons. For one, it means you don't have to go out to buy new dedicated containers for your herbs. That saves you a few bucks and prevents new plastic from being made.

In general, plastics aren't especially healthy for us. If we can avoid keeping our food in plastic containers, it'll be better for our bodies.

By using glass bottles as containers, we're also preventing the need to run them through a commercial recycling process. Though glass recycling is quite efficient, it does take a lot of energy to transport and process. It's better to reuse products in their current form as long as possible before tossing them in the blue bin.

What people are saying

One commenter is already well on board with this kind of recycling: "Love this. I save the Rao's jars for porch drop-offs of soup when friends are sick. That way they don't have to return a container."

Another TikTok user chimed in with tips on cleaning: "Soak with HOT water and dawn dish soap for about 10 minutes and just peel!"

