Shopper thrilled after finding incredible item with $10 price tag at thrift store: 'You hit the motherlode'

"That's actually rude that you found this and I didn't."

One lucky Redditor stumbled upon a gorgeous jacket and shared the find with r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"This insane sheepskin and leather bomber jacket from England found for $10 in New Zealand!!" wrote the original poster alongside a few pictures. "I made some beeswax based leather conditioner to get her looking sooo much smoother! Last pic is the before!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sure enough, the coat looks great, especially after the additional maintenance. The same coat can be seen on sale for £125 ($168 USD) on eBay, so the original poster certainly got a deal at $10.

The OP isn't alone, either. Other shoppers have been able to score great savings on black biker jackets, red leather trench coats, and fur coats by shopping secondhand.

Thrift store shopping is a great way to save a few bucks and get some thrills with gems like these. There are a bunch of other benefits, though. For one, buying used means you don't have to buy new. As a result, you're preventing the environmental costs of manufacturing. Clothing manufacturing in particular leaves a lot of chemicals in nearby waterways and produces airborne pollution. Plus, the industry is prone to labor abuses.

Downstream, thrifting prevents clothes from going to the landfill. The waste at dumps generates methane, a heat-trapping gas that exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. Those trends contribute to a growing crisis in housing insurance and rising grocery prices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Many types of clothing include synthetic fibers. Once left in a landfill, those fabrics break down into microplastics and end up in our food supply. When ingested, these particles contribute to a wide range of endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive issues.

Simply by shopping used items, you get to help tamp down all of those negative side effects.

Reddit commenters were pumped for the original poster's leather jacket find.

"That's actually rude that you found this and I didn't," joked one community member.

"Oh man, dude, you hit the mother lode!!!!" replied another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.