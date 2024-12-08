Shopper blown away after noticing tag attached to legendary thrift store find: 'The thrift gods were smiling down on me today'

Buying used clothing and accessories is the perfect opportunity to find items that are no longer in production.

It's always exciting to find a good deal when shopping, which you can easily do when strolling through thrift shops. In this case, one Reddit poster found a showstopping vintage coat for the eye-popping price tag of only $8.49.

The smooth, dark chocolate brown leather beauty, trimmed with a fur collar and cuffs, is perfect for anyone who appreciates 1970s fashion and expects people to step aside out of respect when walking down the street.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

As the Reddit poster captions, "The thrift gods were smiling down on me today. No idea where I'm gonna wear it but haddddd to buy it!"

It appears commenters agree with this purchase. Instead of spending possibly three or more figures on a good winter coat, the Reddit poster found a quality one for less than $10 because they gave thrift shops a chance. Buying used clothing and accessories is the perfect opportunity to find items that are no longer in production, have a unique flair, and provide huge discounts.









Thrift purchases and upcycling prevent Americans from wasting usable textile material, of which 11.3 million tons went into landfills in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Keeping old clothes out of landfills and in closets helps people benefit from more durable clothing materials. Better material is why they often last so long — remember, this coat appears to be from the 70s.

While the coat is gorgeous and appears to be in mint condition, the comments and related GIFs may be the star of this post. All the traction has resulted in over 3,700 upvotes and 86 comments.

As one commenter stated, "Holy HECKNUTS and only $8.50 that's amazing. I have a black afghan coat that felt a bit too much at first. But now I just wear it out at night almost anywhere and I feel like a boss."

Several notable GIFs include fur coat-wearing movie characters. One commenter posted the late Tony Todd from the film "Candyman" dressed in a similar dark coat with fur trim. Another one posted Ryan Gosling as "Ken" in a fur coat in the film "Barbie" with the caption, "Does it come in white?"

