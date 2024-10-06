Shopper flabbergasted after checking tag on vintage leather jacket found at thrift store: 'I shrieked when I found it'

An ecstatic shopper shared their excitement with finding their "white whale at last" in a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

They wrote that they had been obsessively trying to find a red leather trench coat online and couldn't believe their luck when they found the item at a thrift store for a fraction of the online price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared a photo of the pristine jacket in a deep red color. "I shrieked when I found it," they wrote.

This post is the latest to get the r/ThriftStoreHauls community buzzing, as people take to the subreddit to share their great finds from local thrift stores. Vintage clothing, expensive kitchenware, and high-end furniture are among the amazing finds that people have unearthed when thrifting.



Thrifting has gained in popularity recently, fueled not only by the cost of living crisis but also by consumers' becoming more environmentally aware of their purchasing decisions. Buying gently used items is a great way to save money while also ensuring that less waste ends up in landfills. In a society that has become very wasteful, shopping at thrift stores can be a great way to reduce waste and ensure that we transition to a more circular economy wherein items get reused.

Shopping at thrift stores can also be a fun activity for people who enjoy hunting new bargains and finding rare and unusual pieces that can make them or their home stand out. And if you prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home, some thrift stores have even gone online.

The OP received a lot of comments from other excited thrifters. "Found this same coat thrifting!" one commenter wrote. "Doesn't fit me but it hangs in my closet for frequent admiration."

"I'm so jealous!!!" another person said, while another shared, "I have a coat just exactly like that from my grandma!!"

