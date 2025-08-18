Shopper overcome with joy after looking at tag of secondhand jacket: 'I bet that smells amazing'

"Super happy for you and not jealous at all."

One thrifter found the deal of their life when shopping secondhand and shared it with their Reddit community, who were pretty envious.

The Redditor posted two images of the Saint Laurent leather jacket they snagged in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

It's clear it's a quality jacket, even if you don't know the designer. The first image shows the entire coat, and the second one is a close-up to showcase what good condition it's in.

The OP said, "Major thrift win! Just found this hidden gem for $40 at my local Goodwill."

It was a major thrift find indeed, given that Saint Laurent's website sells leather jackets for $3,000 to over $7,000.

Shopping at thrift stores can save you about $100 per year on average, just by buying half of your items secondhand.

Luckily, this thrifter's find wasn't an isolated event. For example, another Redditor found a Burberry cashmere scarf and a Louis Vuitton Saint Cloud bag for less than $30. A Burberry scarf is usually over $600 new, and a Louis Vuitton Saint Cloud bag can cost you about $1,400.

Another shopper found a Hudson's Bay Company blanket made with 100% wool for $10. Since the brand no longer exists, the blanket was a rare find in addition to being high quality.

Shopping in thrift stores is a great way to give a second home to items that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

According to Roadrunner, "The average U.S. consumer throws away approximately 81.5 pounds of clothes annually, leading to an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste in America alone."

It also takes about 200 or more years for the clothes to decompose. As they do, they produce methane gas, which contributes to the warming of the planet and increases the severity of extreme weather events.

Just think of all the items you're saving from the landfill the next time you go to your local thrift store.

In the comments, the Redditors shared their thoughts on the thrifting find.

One user said, "I bet that smells amazing!"

Another commented, "Super happy for you and not jealous at all."

