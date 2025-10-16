Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item on shelf: 'Ain't no way'

"This makes the most sense [if] it's an insurance scam."

A Redditor posted a photo of a Hamilton watch they found in a glass case at a thrift store with a shockingly high price tag.

Showing a label that included a message reading "no returns or exchanges," the original poster revealed the watch was priced at $1,199.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While a few commenters in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit thought there was a remote possibility the watch — with no band — could be a good investment at that price, most agreed that an item in that price range did not belong in a thrift store, and that it was grossly overpriced.

"Haha ain't no way," one commenter said.

Though negative thrift-store experiences like this are few and far between, they could turn secondhand shoppers off from what is a sustainable practice.

Thrifting has become increasingly popular. No longer considered only a necessity for the less fortunate, people are now shopping at secondhand stores in hopes of finding vintage items, or rare and valuable products at great prices.

By shopping at thrift stores, people can save a great deal of money on everyday items like clothing, housewares, and furniture.

Every so often, shoppers run across incredibly valuable items for very little money, and the thrill of the hunt for these items keeps thrifters coming back for more, sharing their finds on social media. They are often met with envy and celebration, alike.

Sometimes, shoppers even find hidden items in pockets and bags.

Thrifting also reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, reducing the planet-warming air pollution that is released into the environment. It also reduces demand for new items, thus reducing the air pollution and waste that would be created in production processes.

Thrifting is a win for the wallet and the planet.

Every so often, though, a ridiculously overpriced item appears on shelves, as the original poster found with the watch. Commenters had a lot to say.

"Merchandise priced this way will collect dust when your main patrons are shopping there out of necessity/bargains," one Redditor said.

"This makes the most sense [if] it's an insurance scam," one commenter theorized. "If the store gets robbed they can claim it on their insurance."

One sarcastic Redditor said, "We know what we have … not."

