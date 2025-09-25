Shopper in disbelief after checking pockets of $10 jacket they bought from thrift store: 'I don't understand'

"Do they not check the pockets? Did they not know about this magic?"

One of the unexpected joys of thrifting is stumbling upon hidden treasures tucked away in secondhand finds. And sometimes, those surprises are more valuable than you'd imagine.

One user shared a post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, and it had the internet buzzing. Their incredible discovery was $900 in cash hidden in a bank envelope inside a thrifted jacket.

Some skeptics questioned the story's authenticity, but seasoned thrifters know that hidden surprises aren't all that rare. After all, these items come from people's lives; things get lost, forgotten, or overlooked, and not every thrift store checks every pocket.

Thrifting offers more than just quirky finds and vintage vibes — it's a smart, sustainable way to shop.

Avoiding buying brand-new, full-price items can save you significant money, and it can also give pre-loved goods second lives. Instead of contributing to fast fashion waste or constantly chasing trends, thrifting allows shoppers to build unique wardrobes without breaking the bank.

Secondhand shopping also supports the environment because it plays a vital role in reducing textile waste. This can keep still-useful items out of landfills, making it a small but impactful way to support a more sustainable future.

Thrifting also reduces the demand for new production by extending the lifespan of clothing. The creation process consumes large amounts of water, energy, and raw materials; the circular economy, on the other hand, encourages more mindful consumption.

Whether you're motivated by saving money, reducing your carbon footprint, or simply enjoying the thrill of the hunt, thrifting offers a win-win for both consumers and the planet.

Many users were stunned by the poster's incredible find, and they expressed disbelief that such a hidden stash could go unnoticed.

One user wrote: "I don't understand: Every thrift store I go to has a crew that sifts through all the clothes. Do they not check the pockets? Did they not know about this magic?"

Another commenter shared a personal anecdote to show how easily things can be missed: "I got a jacket from an estate that I wore every winter as my primary jacket for three years before finding a secondary pocket behind one of the breast pockets."

And perhaps summing it up, what many were thinking, one simply said: "This is baffling to me."

