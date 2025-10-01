Experts reveal shocking truth after shopper posts photos of vintage watch purchased at thrift store: 'An absolute jackpot'

A thrift store bargain is capturing attention across Reddit after one lucky shopper revealed a $3 purchase that could be worth hundreds.

The post, titled "$3 find at thrift store," has over 200 upvotes and shows photos of a vintage Longines men's watch. It gleams in close-ups of its gold-toned face and case.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bought this watch in a bundle with some other watches for around $10," the poster wrote, adding, "I think this one might actually be gold, is it worth anything more than the gold if so?"

The images quickly drew comments from vintage enthusiasts and collectors in r/VintageWatches. Many of them marveled at the potentially precious watch.

This post highlights one of the greatest appeals of buying vintage: discovering treasures that can deliver big value for a low price.

This vintage watch is not an anomaly; watches and other accessories are common high-quality finds at thrift stores. They're also sometimes hidden away in pockets, drawers, and other uncommon spots.

Shopping secondhand can bring the thrill of great finds and also can help people save on everyday essentials and accessories. Thrifting can be a powerful environmental choice as buying used keeps clothing and household items out of landfills. This can reduce waste and conserve limited resources.

One commenter playfully offered, "I'll pass you $20 for it (pls pls pls)," before estimating the watch could fetch "probably $200–$300 maybe more."

Another user provided a detailed breakdown. They identified the piece as a Longines model from the late 1960s or 1970s with a gold-plated cushion case and automatic movement. In its current condition, the commenter valued the watch at $100 to $200, but noted it could sell for $350 to $450 after professional servicing.

"Very nice find, and an absolute jackpot for $3!" they wrote.

When it comes to vintage shopping for watches to save money and the planet, time really is of the essence.

