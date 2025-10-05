Shopper sparks envy after stumbling upon 'amazing' item in thrift store: 'I am so jealous of you right now'

When one shopper stumbled across a stunning copper table at their local thrift store, they couldn't believe their luck, and neither could the internet.

In a post shared on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the user showed off their discovery. The antique-style copper table features an embossed world map design and intricate detailing — and they said they snagged it for just $15.

"I am so jealous of you right now," one commenter wrote, echoing the many other amazed reactions from thrifting enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The ornate craftsmanship of the piece — a reminder of an era when furniture was built to last — left many in awe at how well-made items from the past often outdo today's mass-produced designs.

For those who shop at thrift stores regularly, it's another reminder that patience and a keen eye can uncover hidden treasures. Similar finds have taken the internet by storm, from a shopper's vintage Nike jacket to fine jewelry and even cash hiding in pockets — proving again how thrifting can help shoppers save money and make a profit on valuable pieces.

Beyond the thrill of finding unique home decor at a fraction of retail prices, thrifting offers an important environmental benefit. By keeping gently used furniture and home goods in circulation, shoppers help reduce waste and keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

With overcrowded landfills generating massive amounts of heat-trapping gases like methane, that's good news for our warming planet. Buying secondhand also cuts down on the demand for new materials, meaning even less pollution tied to furniture production.

Commenters were impressed with the thrifter's find. "Shut. UP! WHAT!!!!!!! WOW!!!!! Where are you putting it? I want to see the rest of the room! What an amazing score!" one person wrote. Another said, "I am envious. This is an amazing find! The table is gorgeous!!" A third added: "Probably the best find I've seen on here yet. Congratulations."

As one commenter summed it up: "You win the internet for today. That is an actual HAUL. Freaking impressive."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.