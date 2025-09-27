Shopper stunned after finding designer item with unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'I'm literally shaking'

Thrift stores have a way of surprising shoppers with treasures that seem almost too good to be true, and one lucky Redditor experienced that thrill firsthand.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a shopper shared a photo of a sleek patent leather Yves Saint Laurent handbag they snagged for just $34.99. "I'm literally shaking right now," they wrote, capturing their shock of stumbling across a designer item for a fraction of its original cost.

The photo shows the bag held proudly in hand, looking far more suited to the shelves of a luxury boutique than a secondhand rack. Finds such as this show just how unpredictable and exciting shopping at thrift stores can be. You never know if your next stop could uncover a rare collectible or a designer piece that would otherwise cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Even aside from valuable finds, thrift shoppers can stock up on everyday items for much less than they cost to buy new.

Thrifting is also a great way to give perfectly good items second lives, keeping them out of landfills that are already overflowing with waste. Plus, by reducing the demand for new production, it cuts down on the planet-warming pollution created in the manufacturing process. This post isn't the first to capture the internet's love for thrift store miracles. We've seen shoppers score everything from valuable jewelry to retro furniture for just a few dollars.

Commenters were quick to share in the excitement. "Congratulations on your score!" one person wrote. Another added: "Woohoo! Hell yeah! Awesome, once in a million score! Go buy a lottery ticket."

A third chimed in with context: "That's a 15 or 20-year-old bag. It's called a YSL Muse. … Similar bags sell for a few hundred bucks on eBay or TRR. … $34.99 is a bargain. I recently got one for $130 and thought I lucked out. Enjoy it!"

