Shopper thrilled after spotting thrift store employee wheeling out unique item: 'Holy cow'

"Great price!"

by Kristen Carr
"Great price!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrifter proudly posted a photograph on Reddit featuring a mid-century modern (MCM) cabinet and glass hutch they snagged for $25 at a thrift store.

"Great price!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Oh my gosh, beautiful!!" one commenter gushed. "With a little love this could be stunning."

The original poster was surprised by the score, explaining that MCM pieces are nearly impossible to find in secondhand stores because they tend to get snatched up immediately. 

They happened to see a worker bring the cabinet out and waited for them to price it — at just $25. 

"Not in the best shape but for this price I'll take it all day any day," they said. 

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to discover high-quality, well-made furniture. 

The quality and craftsmanship of furniture produced in the past are rarely matched by furniture constructed today, which is mass-produced to be as inexpensive as possible. This great find is a perfect example of how high-quality items can be found at affordable prices when we shop at thrift stores.

Although a "just right" piece of high-quality furniture is an exciting find at a thrift store, the trend of secondhand shopping is gaining momentum due to the wide variety of items that can be found and purchased at low prices. 

Shoppers are equally excited about the thrill of the hunt, finding entertainment in seeking out and discovering unexpected, rare treasures in thrift stores. 

From designer handbags to rare and coveted clothing, shoppers constantly discover exciting things.

Thrifting can also be a great way to purchase everyday items at a discount, including clothing, books, kitchenware, and other household essentials. By purchasing used items, shoppers not only save money but also help the environment. 

Reusing or repurposing items found while thrifting gives these items a new life, keeping them out of landfills and reducing waste. Shopping secondhand also reduces demand for new items, which in turn leads to fewer manufactured goods, resulting in less pollution and waste overall.

The poster planned to refinish the MCM cabinet and use it in their home to store their bourbon collection.

Commenters were excited about the find.

"Wow, right time right place right vehicle," one Redditor noted.

"Holy cow!" exclaimed another. "Only $25?"

"Great price!" one thrifting supporter simply remarked.

