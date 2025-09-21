Shopper thrilled after scoring valuable item at thrift store for unbelievably low price: 'I am envious'

For some people, there isn't a better way to spend a rainy weekend day than to head to your nearest thrift store and see what's available to take home. And if you're lucky, you just might be able to score a rare item for pennies on the dollar.

That's exactly what happened for one Redditor who decided to browse through their local Goodwill. To share their excitement, they took to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Though the item may not be everyone's style, the thrifter snatched up a MacKenzie-Childs cake carrier with a checkered design. "$8 at Goodwill currently selling at Williams & Sonoma for $249.95," the original poster wrote.

At a fraction of the retail price, the Redditor secured a victory on multiple levels. Not only did they save a boatload of money on a trendy kitchen accessory, but they were also able to give the item a second life and keep it out of a landfill.

Purchasing secondhand items helps reduce the need to make new things. This can go a long way in conserving resources such as water and energy and lowering the carbon pollution of the manufacturing process.

From snatching up stylish decorative items to replenishing your wardrobe with trendy designer clothes, shopping at thrift stores can offer something for everyone, especially those on tight budgets. It can also offset the negative effects of the fashion and manufacturing industries by extending the lifespans of products and promoting a circular economy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In the comments section, a few users couldn't help but admire the find.

"It's weird, it's wonderful, I love it," one proclaimed.

"What a find. Congrats! I am envious," another person said.

"It's ugly and I love it!" a third joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



