Shopper stunned after discovering valuable item at 'random' thrift store: 'What a cool find'

Ahhh, beach days. The perfect time to kick back, relax, and forget about life's troubles — and, if you're lucky enough, to find a once-in-a-lifetime deal at a thrift shop.

That's exactly what happened to one fortunate shopper, who went on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to brag about their score. At "a random thrift at the beach," they wrote, they found a vintage Coogi sweater.

Photo Credit: Reddit

These colorful, highly patterned sweaters can easily sell online for hundreds of dollars. This shopper's price? Just $20.

"This is why I'm always telling my friends to go thrifting on vacation," one commenter wrote. "I've found so many great treasures."

Indeed, whether it's at home or on vacation, thrifting is one of the best ways to find amazing treasures at pinch-me-I'm-dreaming prices. And thanks to social media, it's easy to read about some of these great deals and get inspired.

If you're furnishing a home, you might be able to find an antique chair for just $5. If you're a coffee purist, consider this premium coffee maker, which is available for roughly 85% off retail prices. Alternatively, if you're looking for an accessory for a night out, you might find a Brahmin bag for under $2.

Even better, every time you shop at a thrift store or donate to one, you're making a smart choice for our environment.

An estimated 2.1 billion tons of waste are thrown out every year. Every item in a thrift store is potentially one less item that ends up as litter or in a landfill, and one more item that participates in the circular economy.

The fashion industry is especially notorious for creating waste, with the average piece of clothing worn no more than 10 times before being thrown out. And the rise of fast fashion means more clothes are being produced more quickly than ever before, via manufacturing processes that create massive amounts of waste and pollution.

Buying secondhand clothes extends their shelf life while also reducing the need for new manufacturing. Plus, where else are you going to find such a remarkable sweater?

"So colorful!" one commenter wrote. "What a cool find."

