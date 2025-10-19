Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item with low price tag at thrift store: 'Hard to believe'

A Redditor found a great deal while thrift shopping recently and needed to share the score with the community at r/midcenturymodern.

"Very proud of my recent thrift score, hard to believe someone would donate these," wrote the original poster.

They were able to snag two Lane dressers for only $400. This was an incredible win considering individual Lane dressers cost more than $1,000 brand new. Lane is well-known for quality craftsmanship, which is hard to find at affordable prices. Other lucky thrifters have been able to find used Lane furniture for $25, $40, and $70.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Shopping secondhand is a great way to save money and find exciting deals like these dressers, but that's just the start of the benefits.

By buying used, you're preventing items from going to landfill. As wood furniture decomposes in the trash heap, it releases methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas that exacerbates destructive weather patterns. This includes floods, droughts, and heat waves that, in turn, crank up agricultural, housing, and ecological costs.

Items left in landfill also release a range of other harmful materials into the environment. This can include microplastics, which can end up back in human food streams and introduce a slew of endocrine, immune, circulatory, digestive, renal, and reproductive health risks when ingested.

Furniture at the dump can also leach PFAS, or forever chemicals, into the nearby soil. Stain-resistant coatings applied to furniture often fall under this umbrella. These chemicals take a long time to break down, and exposure to them is linked to increased risks of cancer and decreases in fertility.

By shopping used, you're able to get great deals on the stuff you need while avoiding all of those negative side effects. The Reddit community was blown away by the original poster's find.

"What a dream!!" said one community member.

"WOW. These are beautiful. Good for you," said another.

