Shopper thrilled after finding pristine item with unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'What a dream'

Few design styles have stayed as relevant (and sought-after) for decades as midcentury modern. Its popularity has driven prices up at thrift stores and online marketplaces alike, which makes one Redditor's Goodwill find — a walnut Lane dresser for $25 — feel almost unbelievable.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their post showed the classic Lane dresser in all of its understated elegance: a warm walnut finish, sculpted handles, and tapered legs. It's the perfect example of the minimalist yet functional style that made midcentury modern furniture so appealing.

"Pretty happy," the Redditor wrote about their find.

However, it's more than just a great find; it's also a reminder of the lasting quality of furniture from past eras. While many of today's mass-produced modern pieces are cheap and accessible, this dresser was built with solid wood and thoughtful design, made to last for 40-plus years. Thrifting allows shoppers to discover these kinds of items at a fraction of their original price, sometimes even opening the door to resale opportunities when rare pieces retail for significantly more.

The benefits go beyond cost-savings. Whether it's scoring a $40 Technivorm premium coffee maker or a $5 antique rocking chair, each thrifted piece keeps furniture out of landfills and reduces demand for newly manufactured goods. In 2023, Goodwill diverted 4.3 billion pounds of used goods from landfills, according to a release.

Commenters were quick to share their envy and admiration for the Redditor's $25 dresser.

"What a dream piece. That's beautiful," one person wrote.

"I never see anything like this in the thrift stores around me," another commented.



A Seattle-based thrifter was jealous, not just of the piece but the price.

"Amazing," they wrote. "In Seattle area all the shops know and price up mcm."

For shoppers willing to dig through racks and shelves, thrifting treasures like this Lane dresser are out there. The key is patience, persistence, and an eye for pieces that combine design, durability, and value.

