Thrilled shopper shares photos of jaw-dropping item purchased for cheap at thrift store: 'I couldn't say no'

A lucky trip to the thrift store stunned one shopper as they took home a beautiful cedar chest typically worth hundreds of dollars for a bargain price of just $70.

"I couldn't say no!" wrote the shopper in the comment section under their original post. "It's in my garage."

After posting the photo to r/ThriftStoreHauls, thousands of upvotes and dozens of comments told the OP how lucky they were to come home with the find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These Lane cedar chests run from $400 up to like $3k, what a great find for just $70!" one Reddit user highlighted.

It's estimated that homeowners can spend up to $20,000 on furnishing for a three-bedroom home, showcasing that home furnishing is dauntingly expensive. However, numerous thrift finds by shoppers show how easy it is to buy this expensive furniture secondhand and at a fraction of the cost.

The waste produced by the furniture industry is also an increasing concern for deforestation. Feat Blueprint, a furniture blog, explained that the furniture industry impacts more than just deforestation: "While their extraction can potentially destroy an entire ecosystem, processing synthetic materials also produces dangerous greenhouse gases like massive amounts of carbon dioxide."

By shopping secondhand, consumers are investing in the circular economy. This relies on shoppers buying already used items to put a hold on the endless demand for supply chains that deplete vital resources for humans.

On ways to mitigate deforestation, Greenpeace stated that one can start by consuming less and choosing recycled or responsibly sourced wood products. By shopping at thrift stores for your furniture, you are doing exactly that, all the while gaining one-of-a-kind, coveted decor.

Redditors agree that thrift store finds like these are a source of envy.

"I've seen many Lane chests in my life but never one with a front like this! Well done!" wrote one user.

Another mentioned that the find "is the most stylish cedar chest" they've seen.

