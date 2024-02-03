Farmer shares unbelievably simple hack for pest-free garden: ‘This is an awesome tip’

Using natural resources from your garden as pesticides takes the chemical-filled store-bought brands out of the equation.

There aren’t a lot of negatives when it comes to gardening, but dealing with pests is certainly one of the few. Unfortunately, they come with the territory — but a viral TikTok gardener has a solution.

The scoop

Andre the farmer (@andrethefarmer) posted a video revealing his organic pest control recipe, which only has one ingredient: oranges.

Andre recaps the morning, telling viewers he picked oranges and made orange juice. Holding the bag of leftover orange peels, he begins placing them around the garden, explaining that they help deter pests like aphids and ants.

“Orange peels [are] a great natural way to help deter bugs, and they’re gonna eventually break down and feed the garden,” Andre states.

He also mentions the leftover seeds will probably end up sprouting orange tree seedlings, too. Now that is what you call zero-waste farming.

How it’s helping

Oranges are a great source of antioxidants and hydration with immune system–supporting vitamin C. From the zest to the juice, they’re extraordinary in their versatility.

Using natural resources from your garden as pesticides takes the chemical-filled store-bought brands, often sold in plastic, out of the equation. Now, there’s less worry of chemicals ending up on your food, being ingested, or adding to the pollution in our air, soil, and water.

Andre’s simple tip also helps prevent food waste, which is a growing issue worldwide. Recycle Track Systems reported that homes account for 43% of the total food waste in America.

If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you know growing your own food also saves money. A typical family of four will spend anywhere from $970 to nearly $1,600 on food each month, according to the most recent USDA Cost of Food report as written by Rocket Money.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have risen 2.7% in the last year, and that’s coming off of already increased prices from previous years. The USDA forecasts that prices will continue to rise in 2024, while at a slower rate than in past years.

Agriculture is responsible for 11% of the world’s carbon pollution, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. Gardening reduces agricultural impact on the environment by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce since food isn’t being transported or packaged.

The Lancet Planetary Health reported that those who garden are healthier than those who don’t due to increased physical exercise and overall fiber intake. It’s also an opportunity to plan, design, learn, create, and experiment, which are all healthy for the mind.

There are plenty of gardening solutions for every living situation, no matter the weather. Whether you have a lot of space, a tiny space, live in a small apartment, or have access to a community garden, choose what works best for you.

What everyone’s saying

Andre’s hack had everyone running for oranges.

“As always great content,” one TikToker applauded.

Another commenter said, “This is an awesome tip.”

“Love it! Thank you!” another exclaimed.

