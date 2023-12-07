Woman shares simple trick that keeps her from throwing away money on forgotten produce: ‘This hack is amazing’

“They’re not gonna go bad, and we’re not going to lose money.”

Everyone can relate to the agonizing (and frankly, guilty) feeling of throwing away forgotten produce. One user is taking to TikTok to show others how to repurpose their fruits and veggies — and save money.

The scoop

TikToker KentuckyChickenMama (@kentuckychickenmama) shared a video on her page with a forgotten bag of clementines. “This hack is amazing!” the user shared in the caption.

She explains that users first need to peel the clementines and place the individual wedges on a baking sheet before popping them in the freezer. Then, she transfers the wedges into a sealed bag for easy storage, noting that when people in her home get hungry, they can open the freezer and grab a wedge or two.

This user’s kitchen hacks don’t stop there. She also suggests using the pile of leftover peels to make a “natural cleaner.” How’s that for a zero-waste kitchen?

How it’s helping

This hack solves a common problem in the home kitchen: food waste. As we put things in the back of our fridge and in the crisper drawers, we often forget it’s there until it’s too late. This hack allows folks to get ahead of the curve and preserve their clementines for snacking.

Forgotten produce contributes to the problem of food waste in our kitchens. Food waste can occur at every step of the production process, from grocery stores refusing to take misfit produce to restaurants throwing away dishes that didn’t get picked up by delivery drivers.

Homes are a major source of this waste. They account for 40-50% of the total food waste in the food chain. Two-thirds of that home waste comes from food like these clementines — which are merely forgotten about.

When this food goes to a landfill, it releases copious amounts of planet-warming methane gas. Plus, all of the resources, including the air pollution, fertilizers, and chemicals needed to grow the food, essentially go to waste.

There are many ways consumers can curb their food waste in the home. This includes making creative stir fries and dishes with leftover produce, as well as making an “Eat Me First” bin for food that is on the cusp of going bag.

What everyone’s saying

Users in the comments section shared their other tips for dealing with food waste. One suggested making a potpourri with the leftover peels, as well as spices, to make their “house smell amazing.”

Another user suggested canning the fruit to extend its shelf life. “I’ll be canning some more. I can’t eat them all right now,” the user joked.

