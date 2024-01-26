Home gardener shares brilliant solution for gardening during any season: ‘I can grow food even in the snow’

If you’re itching for spring so you can finally garden again, you’ll be pleased to know you can still have an abundant harvest even in the dead of winter.

TikToker The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) showed her viewers how to build a simple greenhouse so they can grow food year-round, no matter the weather or temperature.

The scoop

To build your own greenhouse, you only need a few supplies that you can find at your local garden center or hardware store.

In the short tutorial, The Cottage Peach explained that she staked out the corners of her greenhouse with rebar and then leaned wooden baseboards against the stakes. The curved roof was made from cattle panels, which stayed in place because of tension from the rebar.

“But the key to keeping things warm even when it’s zero degrees outside is in the layering. I covered the cattle panel with thick greenhouse plastic to protect my plants and trap heat from the sun and added a second layer of row cover to keep my soil from freezing,” she said in the video.

She added a simple zipper door to help with ventilation and temperature control.

“I can grow food even in the snow,” she said.

If you want the full build plans for her DIY greenhouse, you can snag them here.

How it’s helping

It’s no secret that buying food, especially produce, is getting ever more expensive. As Rocket Money reported, a typical family of four will spend anywhere from $970 to nearly $1,600 on food each month, according to the most recent USDA Cost of Food report.

While the initial investment in a greenhouse could set you back $1,000 or more, according to Lawn Love, it pays for itself over time since you’ll save money on groceries.

Not to mention, gardening can improve your mental and physical health in numerous ways, as it helps you stay active and connect with Mother Nature. Growing your own food also benefits the planet since you won’t have to rely as much on globally shipped produce, helping to reduce your pollution footprint.

What everyone’s saying

Many commenters were impressed with the build.

“Very cool! I love this DIY, I wish I had the space,” one wrote.

“The door set up is brilliant,” another added.

“Nothing beats picking fresh greens in the depths of winter,” the OP said in the comments.

