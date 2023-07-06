Professional chef shares simple, natural hack for cleaning pesticides off fruits and veggies: ‘This is … the proper way’

“You need to know this.”

A Detroit professional chef recently shared a viral TikTok explaining a game-changing hack for removing pesticides from fruits and vegetables with a natural ingredient: baking soda.

In the popular video with more than 14 million views, Mike Nassar (@detroit75kitchen) — the chef from a popular Detroit restaurant, Detroit 75 Kitchen — shared his simple method for removing harmful pesticides from produce using baking soda.

“Kitchen hack for any adult that’s running the household, you need to know this,” Nassar said. “Fruits and vegetables come sprayed with pesticides. This is how you get rid of it the proper way.”

Using strawberries as an example, he places them in a bowl and adds a few teaspoons of baking soda. He then adds cold water and lets the strawberries soak for at least 15 minutes.

After letting them sit, Nassar drains the murky water containing dirt, pesticides, and other contaminants. He washes the strawberries with water and then places them in an airtight container for storage.

“There you go, no more pesticides for your family,” Nassar adds.

Farmers use chemical pesticides to shield crops from insects, fungi, weeds, and other pests. However, they are potentially toxic to humans.

These chemical concoctions can negatively impact our well-being, whether through direct contact or consuming pesticide-contaminated food.

Individuals may experience symptoms like sore throat, nausea, and dizziness. In the long term, pesticides can lead to health problems like cancer, decreased fertility, and weakened immune or nervous systems.

By using baking soda, a common household ingredient, you can minimize exposure to unsafe chemicals and ensure you consume cleaner produce.

It’s also a cheaper alternative to store-bought produce washes. This method is quick, easy, and cost-effective for households concerned about pesticide residue.

Beyond health benefits for consumers, this hack is an eco-friendly practice and a nontoxic alternative to commercial produce washes. Commercial cleaning products often contain chemicals that can be harmful to the environment.

Cleaning products can wash down household drains and integrate into waterways, contaminating water and potentially endangering aquatic life. Baking soda is a safe cleaner that will protect you and the environment from noxious chemicals and pesticides.

