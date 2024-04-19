Garden expert shares unlikely source of free compost that could be piling up in your backyard: 'The soil is first class'

Moles are known to be destructive. They burrow through plant roots and weaken soil's integrity with their tunnels, not to mention the unsightly piles of dirt they create with every new molehill.

So, if you have a yard or garden, any evidence of moles will likely have you scrambling to dispatch them before they cause lasting damage.

But before you resort to pest control or clean up excess soil from molehills, consider TikTok gardener Simon Akeroyd's (@simonakeroydgardener) tip on how moles and their byproducts can be an unlikely source of free, fertile seed-starting and potting compost.

The scoop

In a video posted on TikTok, Simon explained that soil from molehills is perfect for starting seeds or as compost for potted plants.

As moles tunnel through soil, they aerate it — a necessary process for plant seed and root production. Soil aeration reduces compaction, promotes oxidization, and facilitates deeper water and nutrient absorption in plant roots.

Simon added that molehill soil is free, whether you are collecting it in your own yard or somewhere else local, such as a park or countryside. Just be sure to ask for the landowner's permission before helping yourself.

How it's helping

Using molehill soil to sow seeds is an accessible and cost-effective way to kick off your very own garden at home.

Besides having fresh and delicious produce at your fingertips for all your home cooking, gardening has an abundance of physical, mental, social, money-saving, and environmental benefits.

Even small garden investments can have significant impacts. A $70 gardening investment can yield up to 300 pounds of fresh produce, approximately $600 worth in one year. Plus, one pound of store-bought food emits 0.18 pounds of carbon during transportation, so growing 300 pounds of produce at home would prevent about 50 pounds of carbon pollution from entering Earth's atmosphere.

Home-grown produce means fresher and tastier food — and more fiber. A study by researchers at the University of Colorado found that gardeners consumed approximately 1.4 more grams of fiber than non-gardeners every day, which benefits digestive function, facilitates bowel movements, aids in weight loss, and lowers cholesterol. That same study also found that physical activity increased in gardeners by about 42 minutes weekly.

Gardening has also been found to reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and better mental health. If you don't have a yard or access to enough space for a garden of your own, community gardens are a wonderful alternative. They produce many of the same physical and mental health benefits plus social benefits such as an increased sense of community, improved sense of well-being, and higher optimism and resilience.

Simon isn't the only one offering free or low-cost tips for starting a garden at home. Numerous articles and guides offer tried-and-true recommendations at little or no cost.

What everyone is saying

For what may be the first time, gardeners revered moles and their destructive molehills in the comments section of Simon's TikTok.

"Molehills have the best soil," one said.

"We have our own local source in our garden," another user wrote. "They are ruining the lawn, but the soil is first class."

"My backyard is full of moles," another commented. "I never knew."

