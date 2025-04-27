Photo of giant mansion wedged awkwardly into suburban lot sparks outrage: 'It looks absurd'

"It stretches from one property line right to the other."

Walking by a newly built home in their neighborhood, one person snapped a photo to share with the community on r/McMansionHell — a subreddit dedicated to "large, cheaply built, suburban homes with design flaws and a lack of architectural integrity."

"Crammed the absolute biggest house on this lot," the resident wrote. "It stretches from one property line right to the other. They even needed to move it much closer to the road in order to fit the largest house they could on this lot. All the others in this area are well set back from the road, but you could almost spit on this one."

"There's not even a sidewalk. I've never seen that kind of entrance just lead to a city road," the OP continued. "It looks absurd."

Viewers were similarly shocked by the enormous home. "4 garages, sick," one person commented wryly.

"Ya we had that growing up," another joked in reply.

It's easy to mock the cookie-cutter design of these McMansions, but many people take issue with them for more than their appearance.

The world's ultra-wealthy are responsible for an extraordinarily disproportionate amount of planet-heating pollution. In fact, the richest 1% of the world's population contributes more pollution than the poorest 66%, the Guardian reported.

Much of this is due to the way the wealthy live, travel, and work, draining resources along the way. And these enormous homes are a major contributor. Being so large, they require massive amounts of energy to heat, cool, light, and generally operate — and most wealthy people own several of these homes.

Additionally, the upper crust's usage of private jets and superyachts has come under fire in recent years for producing an overwhelming amount of planet-heating emissions. Given that a single flight in a private aircraft generates 14 times as much pollution per passenger as a commercial flight — and 50 times as much as a train trip — the frequent flying of many businessmen, politicians, celebrities, and athletes has become highly controversial.

And while the average person hardly generates the same amount of pollution as the ultrarich, Americans, individually, still rank among the highest average carbon footprints in the world.

To reduce yours, consider making easy — and cost-saving — lifestyle switches like upgrading to a heat pump, taking public transit wherever possible, and buying items secondhand instead of new.

