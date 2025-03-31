Jeff Bezos' wedding sparks public outrage after extreme luxury details emerge: 'Morbidly wealthy'

"In no society should anyone be able to hoard the currency that allows others to thrive."

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez have set a date and location for their wedding. The billionaire Amazon founder and his partner have been engaged since May 2023.

Their summer nuptials will take place in Venice, Italy, Page Six reported. The New York Post gossip site previously said the event was set for Bezos' $500 million megayacht off the Italian coast in June.

Bezos, in December, slammed reports that the wedding would cost $600 million and happen in Aspen, Colorado.

The assumed extravagance of the ceremony and associated happenings has sparked uproar about wastefulness and wealth inequality. Bezos created a company that made life easier for Americans, and it has exploded across the world, delivering next-day packages for minimal cost.

While Amazon is electrifying its fleet of trucks, its business model encourages manufacturing, transportation, and other pollution driven by unsustainable consumption. There are also problems related to low-quality products and poor employee working conditions.

Meanwhile, Bezos flitters around the world on that boat, a "support" yacht, and multiple private jets, which are helping destroy the planet. He and Sánchez may think it's normal, but it's not.

Guests at their August 2023 engagement party off Positano included Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the queen of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah. Sánchez's ring cost $2.5 million.

In the comments of this report, people worried about what Venice would look like if Bezos tried to shut it down during the height of tourist season so he, Sánchez, and everyone else could maximize their privacy.

Readers also railed against billionaires and their negative impacts on society despite their business accomplishments and joked about how staff at the Bezos-owned Washington Post would not be invited to the union.

"He might be wealthy because we use his services, but he's morbidly wealthy because the United States favors his fortunes over the well-being of the majority of citizens," one wrote. "In no society should anyone be able to hoard the currency that allows others to thrive."

Another user suggested Bezos spend his billions of dollars "for the good of people and the planet," noting his employees should earn higher wages, receive benefits, and be allowed to unionize. They asked: "How many yachts can you buy?? How many [homes] can you own?"

"Jeff and Lauren, I did not receive my invitation," someone else joked. "Maybe lost in the mail."

