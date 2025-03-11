  • Business Business

Video comparing the yachts of billionaires sparks debate about behavior of the mega-wealthy

The video shows progressively larger examples.

by Grace Howarth
The video shows progressively larger examples.

Photo Credit: YouTube

The staggering overconsumption of the mega-wealthy is on full display in a viral YouTube short.

As we all do our best to separate our recycling, cut down on flying or driving, and make lifestyle changes to try to protect the planet, witnessing the excessive materialism of the elite can be beyond frustrating. 

A short video posted on YouTube by Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) highlights the difference in wealth between multimillionaires, billionaires, multibillionaires, and royals by comparing the sizes of their yachts.

The video, captioned "multimillionaires vs. billionaires," seems to glorify the superyachts, showing progressively larger examples throughout the video. 

The first boat, which most people on the planet could only dream of owning, is practically dwarfed to the size of a toy ship in the shadow of the final yacht, supposedly owned by royals. 

Some commenters aspired to such overabundance, but others were left scratching their heads and asking, "Why do you need all that?"

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Wealth inequality is not only measured in ship sizes but also in carbon footprints — a billionaire emits a million times more carbon pollution than the average person. Beyond this, the wealthiest 10% of Americans are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution

A superyacht releases 1,500 times more pollution than an average family car over the course of a year.

Videos such as this go to show that it is important not to be jaded into climate inaction and that fighting for stricter laws and regulations for the lifestyle choices of the mega-wealthy is more vital than ever. 

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x