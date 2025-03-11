Video comparing the yachts of billionaires sparks debate about behavior of the mega-wealthy

The staggering overconsumption of the mega-wealthy is on full display in a viral YouTube short.

As we all do our best to separate our recycling, cut down on flying or driving, and make lifestyle changes to try to protect the planet, witnessing the excessive materialism of the elite can be beyond frustrating.

A short video posted on YouTube by Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) highlights the difference in wealth between multimillionaires, billionaires, multibillionaires, and royals by comparing the sizes of their yachts.

The video, captioned "multimillionaires vs. billionaires," seems to glorify the superyachts, showing progressively larger examples throughout the video.

The first boat, which most people on the planet could only dream of owning, is practically dwarfed to the size of a toy ship in the shadow of the final yacht, supposedly owned by royals.

Some commenters aspired to such overabundance, but others were left scratching their heads and asking, "Why do you need all that?"

Wealth inequality is not only measured in ship sizes but also in carbon footprints — a billionaire emits a million times more carbon pollution than the average person. Beyond this, the wealthiest 10% of Americans are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution.

A superyacht releases 1,500 times more pollution than an average family car over the course of a year.

Videos such as this go to show that it is important not to be jaded into climate inaction and that fighting for stricter laws and regulations for the lifestyle choices of the mega-wealthy is more vital than ever.

