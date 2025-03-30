Architect sparks outrage with bizarre home design that leaves viewers baffled: 'No normal architect would come up with this'

"If he doesn't have a finished attic with a bouncy house, then all that money was wasted."

A strange custom-built home has taken the internet by storm, leaving the r/McMansionHell subreddit baffled by its outlandish and questionable design. The original poster said the homeowner bragged about the very top of their house being 72 feet tall.

Many Conehead pictures were left in comments on the post, and a number of Redditors asked if the house was in France. The general consensus was loathing for the house.

"You can definitely tell it's a custom house," one commenter said. "No normal architect would come up with this pointless monstrosity."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The structure itself looks fit for the Addams Family. The home's design isn't the only thing drawing criticism, as the Reddit community was quick to call out the environmental impact of the build. Oversized homes have quite the carbon footprint, requiring more resources for construction — as well as operation once people are living in them. This leads to increased energy consumption, habitat loss that deteriorates the local ecosystem, and higher emissions.

Building and operating larger homes requires more materials, as well as systems for heating, cooling, and lighting that require energy. This ultimately leads to increased resource depletion and waste generation.

While some — not in this subreddit — may defend the house as an expression of one's personal taste, many see it as a reflection of the broader problem of unchecked wealth fueling environmental degradation. "If he doesn't have a finished attic with a bouncy house, then all that money was wasted," a user joked.

Noting the house was built in Florida, users also mentioned hot air will likely just get trapped in the giant roof.

While larger homes are a status symbol, they also symbolize the outsized impact excessive consumption has on the environment. This giant roof might be reaching new heights — just not in practicality or sustainability.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.