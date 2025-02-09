Data exposes private jet usage of ultra-wealthy: 'Taylor Swift ... her jet use is behind Elon Musk'

Celebrities are increasingly under the microscope as the internet and social media make such data widely available.

An interesting chart published on Reddit showed how much fuel celebrities consume with their private jets and how many miles they fly.

While some users pointed out that the data seemed flawed, it still showcased the damage being done by the playthings of the ultra-wealthy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt ranked No. 1 in miles flown on his Gulfstream G650, with 632,838. That figure far exceeded any other on the list, though Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg showed up in the top 10 and had multiple planes documented beyond that.

Country music star Luke Bryan recorded many more flights than anyone else, while Schmidt, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and casino magnate Steve Wynn were also outliers.

President Donald Trump used over 5 million gallons of fuel, about five times more than rappers Drake and Travis Scott, though that may be because his plane is a 757 as opposed to a smaller aircraft.

Celebrities are increasingly under the microscope as the internet and social media make such data widely available. Much of it shows that billionaires and those with outsize wealth consume with abandon.

In some regard, they have earned it with contributions to the arts and society. In other ways, they are fueling the climate crisis with extravagant, polluting travel on these private jets as well as their megayachts. Their investments are even more damaging, with portfolios producing hundreds of times as much carbon pollution as those spaces combined, according to Common Dreams.

Abigail Disney, a documentarian and heir to the Disney empire, has called private jets "a cancer" and echoed a campaign to ban luxury travel.

"Taylor Swift — often criticised for her jet use — is behind Elon Musk's second plane and Bloomberg's third plane," one commenter noted.

Quoting comedian Chris Rock, another user wrote, "If poor people knew how rich rich people are, there would be riots in the streets."

Someone else said: "Five MILLION gallons of fuel.... in a single year. JFC.... the rich are so goddamn wasteful. But tell me again how I'm supposed to not idle my car or buy an electric to save the planet."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



