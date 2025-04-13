  • Home Home

Video tour of nearly $300 million mega-mansion named 'The One' sparks outrage online: 'I don't think this is telling the story you want it to'

by Audrey Brewer
"The developer went bankrupt trying to sell it, and it still hasn't sold."

Photo Credit: YouTube

A Redditor came across an outrageous real estate listing boasting 49 bathrooms and a $295 million price tag, prompting anger and frustration over the excess.

In the r/zillowgonewild subreddit, the user explained they watched a video tour of the mansion, located in Bel-Air, California, that left them feeling it represents "everything wrong with wealth inequality in America right now."

On top of the 49 bathrooms, the listing also has its own private nightclub, a juice bar, a bowling alley, a movie theater, and a beauty salon, according to Realtor.com

People in the comments were taken aback at the enormity of the property and its bizarre and expensive extras.

"21 rooms but nearly 50 bathrooms???? Why are there so many s*******????" one perplexed person wondered.

Another noted, "The developer went bankrupt trying to sell it, and it still hasn't sold. I don't think this is telling the story you want it to."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In 2022, the mansion, dubbed "The One," had its sale price slashed further when it was sold at auction for $141 million to Richard Saghian, owner of fast-fashion company Fashion Nova, Fortune reported.  

Giant mansions like this one, which comes in at a whopping 105,000 square feet, require an incredible amount of resources to not only build but operate. A 2020 study from the University of Michigan showed that the homes of wealthy Americans generated 25% more polluting gases than the homes of people in lower-income areas, mostly due to their larger size

Building these exaggerated homes also impacts local habitats, including cutting down trees, leaving wildlife in trouble, and reducing carbon absorption from trees, according to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors

The Redditors in the comments wished they could see all that land, space, and resources be used for something more worthwhile.

"I wish I could buy it and set it up as a homeless shelter. Subdivide the rooms and so many people and families could live there," one person wrote

