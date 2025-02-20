Expert calls out ultra-wealthy for 'wild' information uncovered in global report — here's what he found

Consumers bear the brunt of rising costs and food insecurity as agriculture is further disrupted.

A new study, shared on TikTok, explains the shocking disparity in global pollution between the ultra-rich and the rest of the world.

In the video, sustainability expert John Pabon (@johnapabon) shared the Oxfam Canada report's findings, explaining that the richest 10% of the world's population is responsible for 50% of harmful emissions in the world.

"The top 1% of that 10% account for 16% of those emissions," Pabon said in his voiceover.

In contrast, the bottom 50% of people based on wealth — the most vulnerable and least responsible for Earth's overheating — only account for 8% of harmful emissions.

Pabon emphasized the irony in the results. Those with the fewest resources and the least responsibility for pollution are hit hardest by its effects, while those who are most culpable are still safe.

The bottom half of people in terms of wealth already feel the brunt of rising temperatures, extreme weather, and natural disasters. Meanwhile, the ultra-wealthy can shield themselves with "superyachts" or retreat into luxury bunkers.

Pabon also highlights the report's most damning statistic: to stay within 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming — a target already slipping away — the wealthiest 10% must reduce their emissions by 97% by 2030.

This emissions inequality has severe consequences for consumers and the environment alike.

While many individuals are urged to recycle, reduce, and reuse, systemic changes targeting those most responsible for emissions remain slow and inadequate. Consumers bear the brunt of rising costs and food insecurity as agriculture is further disrupted by a changing climate.

Commenters were quick to chime in on the video, with many expressing frustration at the lack of action from the ultra-wealthy.

One user summarized their reaction in one word: "Wild."

Others appreciated the awareness driven by Pabon's post.

"Really appreciate you posting these tidbits from reports," commented one user.

Pabon's message is clear: While individuals can make smarter consumer choices, true progress will require systemic change targeting the biggest contributors to Earth's overheating.

