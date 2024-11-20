Shopper thrilled after looking up value of camping gear purchased at local secondhand store: 'It's barely used'

"I've had that … on my Amazon wish list for years now, but I can never justify the splurge."

One lucky shopper at a local thrift shop stumbled upon a find that made their day — a double-seater collapsible camping chair from upscale outdoor brand Kelty.

They posted a photo of their shopping success on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, where secondhand shoppers regularly celebrate their favorite rare or high-value finds.

"Found this camping chair at a habitat for humanity today and they wanted $25 bucks for it. Usually goes for $130 online," the original poster enthused. "It's barely used and made my day."

While many shoppers visit thrift stores with a particular wish list in mind, part of the joy of secondhand shopping is simply keeping an open mind — and a sharp eye — for surprise deals like this one.

Thrifters have stumbled upon vintage cameras, unique Renaissance-style furniture, Taylor Swift's autograph, and even wads of cash inside old purses — turning their shopping trip into a profitable excursion.

And other times, even when it takes a little patience, people can find exactly what they're looking for — and the savings make the wait worth it. Thrifters have found everything from coveted Le Creuset cookware for only $9 to a high-end rice cooker for 95% off the regular $200 price or even a designer Herman Miller desk chair for a discount of over 99%.

Thrifting is also a great way to find high-quality items that will last for years, not just a few uses. And at a time when fast fashion and cheaply made, mass-produced goods have trapped many people in a cycle of spending and replacing, this is an excellent way to break that pattern and contribute less to the growing problem of overflowing landfills around the world.

And when it comes to the OP's loveseat camping chair, many people personally attested that it was worth the hype.

"Congrats, these things are awesome," one person commented. "Been using mine for years, nearly daily. It's my garage couch when I'm not camping. Regularly have 500+ pounds of human and dogs on it."

"I've had that chair on my Amazon wish list for years now, but I can never justify the splurge," another added, joking: "I'm really happy for you, and not at all jealous."

