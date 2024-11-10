Shopper awestruck after noticing label on cult-classic kitchenware purchased at local thrift store: 'My jaw hit the floor'

Sometimes when you hit the thrifting jackpot, you hit it big.

That was the case for one Reddit user when they came across a Le Creuset French Press at a local secondhand shop, sharing their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"$9 😭😭 my jaw hit the floor," the shopper posted alongside a photo of the glossy red French press, a kitchen staple that usually retails for around $85.

Finding a Le Creuset gem like this is every thrifter's dream. The post showcases the French press in pristine condition, still gleaming with that signature Le Creuset sheen.









Envy from coffee and thrifting fans alike followed. While some of the comments raved over the incredible bargain, others discussed the best way to make coffee using the stone French press. "I use mine to make cold brew. Grounds and water in the fridge over night, fresh press in the morning," said one user.

Thrifting for kitchen essentials, rare finds, or even brand-name items offers plenty of rewards beyond just the thrill of a great deal. When you buy secondhand, you're not only saving money but also contributing to a more sustainable cycle.

Americans produce about 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste per year, which is around 5 pounds per person daily, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. And about half of this ends up in landfills. Each thrifted item is one fewer piece sent to the landfill, supporting the slow living movement and helping to reduce the waste linked to consumer culture.

Commenters didn't hold back on their excitement, either. "NO WAYYY! Ding ding ding. We have a winner!" wrote one enthusiastic user, while another replied, "I had this same one in blue and LOVED IT. It is one of the items I regret leaving with my ex when we split up. Cherish it!"

A third fan joked, "Hard to believe someone thought, 'This is garbage and I care just enough to donate it instead of throwing it in the trash.'"

