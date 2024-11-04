Shopper stunned after spotting logo on back of unassuming chair found at thrift store: 'The find of my life'

Finding an affordable and comfortable desk chair is a daunting task. One shopper was lucky enough to find a high-end office chair for a steal at their local thrift shop.

Herman Miller is a luxury furniture brand that is well known for their comfortable and expensive desk chairs. The seats regularly top best-of lists from review sites like Wired and CNET. In a post shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls, one shopper showed off the incredible deal they got on one of these lusted-after chairs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote: "Herman Miller, $5 at goodwill, the find of my life!!!"

They also shared several photos of their new chair: one photo showing the wheeled seat, one showing the price tag, and a photo with the logo of the well-known brand.









This chair appears to be from the Eames collaboration with Herman Miller. The chair costs $1,300 new, and similar vintage chairs can be found on eBay for over $1,000. The OP finding this chair for only $5 means they got more than a 99% discount.

Shopping secondhand is the only way you can find deals like this. Checking the shelves of your local thrift shop, you can find everything from cookware to shoes for pennies on the dollar. If you swap out just a small percentage of your clothing purchases with pre-loved items, you can save around $100 a year.

In addition to the savings, shopping secondhand gives items new life and keeps them out of the landfill. The average American throws away around 5 pounds of trash a day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Environment America wrote about the trash issues in the U.S., saying: "Though it's home to only 4% of the world's population, America is responsible for 12% of the planet's trash."

Unfortunately, with so much trash being created, some ends up in waterways and natural areas. When trash gets into water, it can break down into microplastics that wreak havoc on wildlife and ecosystems.

Redditors were impressed with this incredible furniture deal.

"It's crazy that they priced it cheaper than t-shirts," one person wrote.

Someone else added: "Great find!"

Another commenter said: "So many office chairs come in a lot of times they just want them gone because they take up a lot of floor space."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.