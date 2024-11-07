Shopper stunned after looking inside bag purchased at local thrift store: 'Feels like winning the lottery'

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have seen this coming!"

A savvy thrift shopper has the internet buzzing after a lucky discovery.

After purchasing a new, gently used red leather purse from a local thrift store, the shopper couldn't believe their eyes when they opened up the bag, which revealed a large wad of cash that added up to $118.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared pictures of the purse and the cash as proof.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have seen this coming!!" wrote the shopper in the post's caption.









Finding a little extra cash with a newly thrifted purchase happens more often than you might think.

For example, one secondhand shopper recently found $250 rolled up in the pocket of a pair of thrifted cargo shorts, and another person discovered a lesser but still impressive $81 in cash after unzipping a new backpack.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unexpected cash bonuses are just one of the perks of thrifting. Shoppers who choose to buy secondhand, even just partially, can expect to save around $100 every year. The more that shoppers buy secondhand instead of brand new, the more they can expect to save.

Secondhand shopping saves more than shoppers' wallets. By thrifting used goods, shoppers help keep perfectly functional and lightly used or even unused items from wasting away in landfills. Not to mention that every item kept out of landfills adds up and helps to curb some of the 2.12 billion tons of waste that enters the world's landfills every year, according to the World Counts.

Back on the Reddit post, users were stunned by OP's fortune.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Wow! [I'm] never that lucky," wrote one user.

"[It] feels like winning the lottery," responded OP, still in disbelief of their find.

Other users shared their own stories of lucky cash discoveries in thrift purchases.

"I found $5 in a hunting jacket and used it to buy the jacket," one Redditor shared.

"This happened to me recently too!" wrote another person. "Didn't find as much, but paid $6 for a purse and found $26.50 inside when I got it home."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.