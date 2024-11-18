Shopper stunned after researching label on kitchen appliance purchased from local thrift store: 'This is a grail'

If you eat a lot of rice, you are probably familiar with the top-of-the-line brand Zojirushi. Thanks to their local thrift store, one person was able to find one of the company's rice cookers for an incredible price.

The shopper took to the page r/ThriftStoreHauls to show off their incredible purchase, leaning on the supportive community known for gassing up thrifting achievements and making secondhand shoppers feel like champions after finding their holy grails.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found a rice cooker! Was only $9; new costs $200+," the original poster wrote. They included a photo showing the device sitting on their counter. And with a button illuminated, it appears the cooker is in working order.

Zojirushi is a Japanese company founded in the early 1900s and has been manufacturing rice warmers and cookers since the 1970s. Their rice cookers have gained popularity around the world, and the model this Redditor found is Wirecutter's favorite rice cooker.









These kitchen appliances retail for around $250 new, so finding one for only $9 means this person got more than 95% off the price. Choosing to shop secondhand is one of the only ways you will be able to find these types of deals.

In addition to the money saved on luxury items, thrifting is also an environmentally friendly choice. Giving clothing and home goods new life reduces the need for the production of new items — an incredibly resource-heavy endeavor.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to McKinsey & Company, more than 70% of the planet-warming pollution from new clothes is created during the production process. When you shop secondhand, you are telling companies you want fewer new clothes produced.

Redditors were thrilled for this shopper, and some expressed a bit of envy.

"This is a grail," commented one person who has been looking for one of these rice cookers.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Zojirushi is a top-quality brand. Nice score," someone else wrote on the brand's reputation.

"Great find! Rice cookers are so underrated in American kitchens, I use mine almost daily," added another fan of the appliance.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.