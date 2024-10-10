Proud thrifter shows off striking piece of furniture with a twist: 'The sentimental value is priceless'

"My jaw is on the floor."

An excited Redditor shared their "most treasured thrift find" after discovering a Renaissance-inspired settee.

The photos highlight the chair's stunning details: bright velvet cushions, dark wood finish, and intricate carvings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In 2019, the lucky thrifter came across the settee on Facebook Marketplace and decided to share images of their find in Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls forum. The Redditor reached out to fellow thrifters, hoping to learn more about the piece's origin.

"I have no idea about the value of this, but I can assure you that the sentimental value is PRICELESS," wrote the thrifter who shared the post.



Redditors were in awe of the thrifted piece and could not get over the settee's beautiful condition.

"My jaw is on the floor," wrote one user. "She's gorgeous."

"Usually, I am not so impressed with furniture thrifts, but this one blew me away," commented another Redditor.

Thrifting is a great way to discover valuable items at a fraction of the cost. By shopping secondhand, you can save hundreds of dollars down the road. In fact, by switching just half of your purchases to second-hand items, you can save almost $100 each year.

Thrifters across the U.S. have stumbled upon hidden gems, including beautiful furniture finds at a significant discount. Another thrifter in the r/ThriftStoreHaul forum scored big after finding a Stressless chair for just $42. For context, Stressless chairs retail for thousands of dollars.

Savvy shoppers have also been lucky to find rare furniture pieces, such as vintage mid-century pieces.

When you shop at thrift stores, you also help keep items out of landfills, where they end up releasing harmful gases that contribute to the planet's rising temperatures.

Redditors continued to discuss the amazing find.

"Are you in Transylvania?" joked one user. "That's Dracula's couch, man, excellent score."

"Wow!!!" responded another Redditor. "I'm impressed!"

